Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:DFRG opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.69 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. equities analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil H. Thomson purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,175 shares of company stock valued at $206,661. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFRG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 1,343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

