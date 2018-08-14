Deere & Company (DE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.87 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.65. 2,808,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $112.87 and a 1 year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

