DECENT (DCT) Trading 38% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a market cap of $8.27 million and $74,924.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002675 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, LBank and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00010037 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000294 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank, ChaoEX, BCEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

