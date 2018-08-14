Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 89.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $136.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.87 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.