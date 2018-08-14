Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,258,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

BPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

