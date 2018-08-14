Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,685 Wayfair Inc (W)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wayfair by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Wayfair by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wayfair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.41. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $128.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $50,802.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $393,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,475.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,741 shares of company stock worth $22,868,223. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $87.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

