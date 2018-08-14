DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

DBVT stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 182.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 816,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 527,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,707,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 247,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 136,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

