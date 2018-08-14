Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,203 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Darden Restaurants worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,466,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.81.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $271,033.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,100.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.