D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $828,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJI opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd.

