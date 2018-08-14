CyberMiles Market Cap Hits $47.91 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $47.91 million and $6.48 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Tokenomy, Huobi and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00862153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003163 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000697 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,872,792 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Huobi, Tokenomy, Koinex, OKEx, CoinBene, Binance, Zebpay, BCEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

