Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Short Interest Update

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,772 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the July 13th total of 975,415 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 25,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 11.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 26.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Carleon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 15.5% during the first quarter. Carleon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 43.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

