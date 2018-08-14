Cyanotech (CYAN) Announces Earnings Results

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:CYAN remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879. Cyanotech has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Cyanotech
