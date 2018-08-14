Cyanotech (CYAN) Announces Earnings Results

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CYAN remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879. Cyanotech has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Cyanotech alerts:

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.