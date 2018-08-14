Cyan (CYNI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Cyan (NYSE:CYNI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyan earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 49.0587625754184 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CYNI stock remained flat at $$5.70 on Tuesday.

About Cyan

Cyan, Inc is a carrier-grade networking solutions company. The Company’s solutions include high-capacity, multi-layer switching and transport platforms, as well as a carrier-grade software-defined networking platform for network virtualization and control. Its solutions enable network operators to virtualize their networks and helps in service delivery.

