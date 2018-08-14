Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stake Raised by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

