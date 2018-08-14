CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 5.8% of Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in CSX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in CSX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $72.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

