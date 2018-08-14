CSP Inc. (CSPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

CSP has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

CSP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.30.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

