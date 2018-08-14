CSI Compressco (CCLP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCLP. ValuEngine cut CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on CSI Compressco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,418. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 60,459.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 243,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

