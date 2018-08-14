CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Up 17% This Week

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $73.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00263221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00156765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000132 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

