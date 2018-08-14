Cryptaur (CPT) Price Down 33.8% This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $132,589.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00236824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00147944 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000112 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011319 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,880,851,516 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.