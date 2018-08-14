Cryolife Inc (CRY) CFO David Ashley Lee Sells 10,247 Shares

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) CFO David Ashley Lee sold 10,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $337,946.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,561.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CRY opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 0.73. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cryolife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryolife by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cryolife by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,135,000 after buying an additional 645,825 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cryolife by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

