Cryolife (CRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

CRY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CRY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.75. 4,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,777. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cryolife has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $98,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $38,393.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,676.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,604 shares of company stock worth $2,796,177. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cryolife by 117.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the second quarter worth $208,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the second quarter worth $218,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

