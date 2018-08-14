Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,070 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,525,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 644,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 532,791 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $718.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.