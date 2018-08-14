Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Crossamerica Partners from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.54 million, a P/E ratio of -226.38 and a beta of 1.16. Crossamerica Partners has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

In related news, Director John B. Reilly III purchased 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $194,649.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,471.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crossamerica Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

