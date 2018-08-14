Critical Survey: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Steel Connect (STCN)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NASDAQ: STCN) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.33 billion 3.47 $427.90 million $4.19 30.79 Steel Connect $436.62 million 0.29 -$25.82 million N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Volatility & Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Steel Connect does not pay a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.88% 46.16% 15.20% Steel Connect 7.37% -33.66% -5.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 5 0 0 2.00 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $107.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.81%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Steel Connect on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. Its Global Technology and Operations segment offers computerized real-time transaction processing services that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, settlement, reference data, reconciliations, and accounting; multi-currency solutions to support real-time global trading; and managed services solutions, which comprise securities clearing, record-keeping, and custody-related functions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through four segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, and e-Business. The company offers material planning and factory supply solutions, including sourcing and delivering inbound materials, kitting and assembly of packaging materials and accessories, and managing logistics and delivery schedules into multiple manufacturing sites or partners; and value-added warehousing and distribution services, such as order management, pick, pack, ship, retail connectivity, demand planning, and integrated transportation management services, as well as solutions for the physical programming of digital content comprising software, firmware, upgrades, or promotional material onto various types of flash media. It also provides aftermarket services that include product returns management services for simplifying the returns process for retailers and manufacturers; and product repair and recovery services for clients to enhance the value of returned and excess inventory. In addition, the company offers e-business solutions, which comprise e-commerce, contact center, and financial management solutions, as well as entitlement management solution that uses a software platform, which enables clients to manage access to digital and multimedia products, content, features, and services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

