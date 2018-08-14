Critical Review: BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (BVNRY) versus Cellectis (CLLS)

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (NASDAQ: CLLS) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and Cellectis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $208.06 million 4.53 $27.54 million $0.29 33.53 Cellectis $33.72 million 34.99 -$99.36 million ($2.78) -10.20

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAVARIAN NORDIC/S -0.55% -0.27% -0.22% Cellectis -281.38% -25.46% -22.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cellectis 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cellectis has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.02%. Given Cellectis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Summary

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S beats Cellectis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of novel vaccines for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases and cancer. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUN and IMVANE names. It is also developing MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; and MVA-BN HPV that is in preclinical development stage to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company is developing PROSTVAC, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; CV301 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment multiple cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. It also has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to leverage its MVA-BN technology with Janssen's AdVac and DNA-based vaccine technologies for the development and commercialization of new vaccine regimens against hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1); and collaboration agreement with US Department of Defense for the development of a prophylactic vaccine against the equine encephalitis virus. The company operates in the United States, Holland, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-ALL. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a partnership agreement with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

