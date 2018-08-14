Critical Contrast: HealthStream (HSTM) versus Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)

HealthStream (NASDAQ: IPDN) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Professional Diversity Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $247.66 million 3.89 $10.00 million $0.27 110.26 Professional Diversity Network $22.05 million 0.57 -$22.28 million N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 13.79% 3.75% 2.70% Professional Diversity Network -106.27% -50.94% -30.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HealthStream and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 5 1 0 2.17 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

HealthStream beats Professional Diversity Network on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; and EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers. Further, it provides Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. The company markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

