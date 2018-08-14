Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 353,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $6,576,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 755,180 shares of company stock worth $13,410,212 over the last three months.

There is no company description available for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.