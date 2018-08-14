Cree (CREE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cree from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 260.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cree has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $51.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.69 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Cree’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

