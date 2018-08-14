Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 536.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 342,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after acquiring an additional 203,719 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

