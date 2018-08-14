Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.
Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 536.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 342,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after acquiring an additional 203,719 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
