Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Kforce (KFRC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kforce has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.07 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 17,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $64,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,786 shares of company stock worth $1,677,087 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kforce by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Kforce by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.