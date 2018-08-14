Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beigene (BGNE)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Beigene has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5279999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Beigene will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,814,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $627,922,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,377,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,933,000 after purchasing an additional 81,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.