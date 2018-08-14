Court Place Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $362,501.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $139.67 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $102.81 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

