Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,189 Apergy Corp (APY)

Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at $873,000. Asset Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at $3,522,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APY opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.70 million. equities research analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of Apergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

