Cosmos Group Holdings Inc (COSG) Insider Miky Y.C. Wan Sells 696,321 Shares

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSG) insider Miky Y.C. Wan sold 696,321 shares of Cosmos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $2,270,006.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 15th, Miky Y.C. Wan sold 51,500 shares of Cosmos Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $260,075.00.

COSG remained flat at $$20.00 on Tuesday. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Lee Tat Transportation Int'l Limited, provides logistics and delivery services to the cable supply industry in Hong Kong. It offers truckload transportation services for the pickup and delivery of freight from port to the designated destination of customers.

