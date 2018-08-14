Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $326,000.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $503,709.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

