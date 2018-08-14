Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2301 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.