CorMedix (CRMD) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.60. CorMedix shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 15107 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMD shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on CorMedix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 16,300.49% and a negative return on equity of 318.95%.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

