Cormark Comments on Keyera Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (KEY)

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$40.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

TSE:KEY opened at C$37.70 on Monday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$31.20 and a 52-week high of C$39.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

