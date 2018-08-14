Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Director Purchases $29,760.00 in Stock

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Director Louis A. Cannon bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corindus Vascular Robotics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 882,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,720. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Corindus Vascular Robotics had a negative net margin of 323.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corindus Vascular Robotics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

