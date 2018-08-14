Core-Mark (CORE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CORE. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens upgraded Core-Mark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. 612,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Hobson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Colter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,430 shares of company stock worth $178,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 136.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at $911,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 13.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 485,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 58,031 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

