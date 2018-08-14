Contrasting PQ Group (PQG) & Univar (UNVR)

PQ Group (NYSE: UNVR) and Univar (NYSE:UNVR) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PQ Group and Univar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group $1.47 billion 1.59 $57.60 million $0.46 37.72 Univar $8.25 billion 0.46 $119.80 million $1.39 19.47

Univar has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group. Univar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PQ Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PQ Group and Univar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 Univar 0 4 3 1 2.63

PQ Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.23, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Univar has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.37%. Given Univar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Univar is more favorable than PQ Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of PQ Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Univar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of PQ Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Univar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PQ Group and Univar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group 5.00% 6.17% 2.02% Univar 2.19% 19.85% 3.91%

Summary

Univar beats PQ Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, sealants, acids, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacture of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and services, as well as specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, colors, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients, which include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling, as well as waste management services. It distributes its products through warehouse and direct-to-consumer delivery channels. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

