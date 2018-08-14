Contrasting Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) & Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Penn National Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Entertainment 3.16% -24.61% 1.97% Penn National Gaming 18.02% 268.43% 2.31%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Entertainment 0 6 3 0 2.33 Penn National Gaming 0 4 8 0 2.67

Pinnacle Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.17%. Penn National Gaming has a consensus price target of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Penn National Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Pinnacle Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Penn National Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Entertainment $2.56 billion 0.76 $63.10 million $1.02 32.21 Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion 0.91 $473.46 million $8.98 3.45

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Entertainment. Penn National Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Entertainment has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Pinnacle Entertainment on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also holds interest in the racing license owner, as well as a management contract, for Retama Park Racetrack outside of San Antonio, Texas. In addition, the company owns and operates a live and televised poker tournament series under the Heartland Poker Tour name. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Park, Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. in February 2000. Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

