Contrasting KBC Grp NV/ADR (KBCSY) & Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

KBC Grp NV/ADR (NYSE: SUPV) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Grp NV/ADR 24.35% 13.02% 0.82% Grupo Supervielle 11.54% 20.98% 3.26%

KBC Grp NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. KBC Grp NV/ADR pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KBC Grp NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KBC Grp NV/ADR and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Grp NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Supervielle 1 0 2 0 2.33

Grupo Supervielle has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.28%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than KBC Grp NV/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

KBC Grp NV/ADR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and Grupo Supervielle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Grp NV/ADR $11.20 billion 2.69 $2.91 billion $3.41 10.55 Grupo Supervielle $1.40 billion 0.53 $147.19 million $1.88 5.37

KBC Grp NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Grp NV/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

KBC Grp NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

