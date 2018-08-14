Contrasting Dropbox (DBX) and VMware (VMW)

Dropbox (NYSE: VMW) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox N/A N/A N/A VMware 15.61% 19.58% 8.45%

13.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and VMware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.11 billion 10.33 -$111.70 million N/A N/A VMware $7.92 billion 7.80 $570.00 million $3.86 39.36

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Dropbox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dropbox and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 2 10 0 2.69 VMware 1 12 17 0 2.53

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $34.23, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. VMware has a consensus price target of $146.23, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than VMware.

Summary

VMware beats Dropbox on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement. It also provides software-defined data center suites, including VMware vCloud suite, vSphere with Operations Management, and VMware vRealize suite for building and managing a cloud infrastructure for use with the vSphere platform. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into a natively integrated stack that delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, Hybrid VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions that enable customers to securely deliver access to applications and data for their end users from various devices. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

