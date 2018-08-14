Contrasting China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA) & SkyWest (SKYW)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NASDAQ: SKYW) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 5.23% 9.49% 2.44% SkyWest 14.73% 13.20% 4.06%

0.4% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SkyWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and SkyWest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 0 3 1 0 2.25 SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33

SkyWest has a consensus price target of $62.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.51%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWest is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H.

Dividends

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SkyWest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SkyWest pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SkyWest has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and SkyWest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $15.17 billion 0.56 $938.61 million $3.26 8.99 SkyWest $3.20 billion 0.96 $428.90 million $3.43 17.20

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWest. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWest has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SkyWest beats China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

