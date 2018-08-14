Contrasting American Equity Investment Life (AEL) & Citizens (CIA)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: CIA) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Equity Investment Life and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 4 3 0 2.43 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.99%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Citizens.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion 0.83 $174.64 million $3.16 11.37 Citizens $252.62 million 1.54 -$38.12 million N/A N/A

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Citizens does not pay a dividend. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 11.14% 12.32% 0.53% Citizens -17.33% -19.34% -2.62%

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Citizens on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment provides pre-need, final expense, and ordinary and industrial life insurance services; and annuities, as well as limited liability property policies to middle and lower income individuals in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment markets its products through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.