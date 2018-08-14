Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens set a $86.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KLR Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Shares of CLR opened at $63.30 on Monday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 136,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Continental Resources by 16.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Continental Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Continental Resources by 85.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 49.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

