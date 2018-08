CONSORT Med PLC/S (CSRMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CONSORT Med PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CSRMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Consort Medical Plc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of medical drug delivery devices. It operates through the Bespak and Aesica segments. Bespak segment develops and produces drug delivery devices which serves pharmaceutical companies with inhaler and auto-injector technologies. Aesica segment is a contract development and manufacturing organization which serves pharmaceutical firms with active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished dose formulation development and manufacturing services. Consort Medical Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom. “

CSRMY stock remained flat at $$14.39 on Tuesday. CONSORT Med PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $709.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

