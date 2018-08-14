ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Cut by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $6,971,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 909,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 758,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,817,000 after buying an additional 117,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,675,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,662,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,763 shares of company stock worth $3,989,866 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.42 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Argus set a $76.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

COP opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

