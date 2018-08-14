Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,296,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,313,000 after purchasing an additional 128,591 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,554,000 after purchasing an additional 220,086 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,706,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $852,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 759,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,886 shares of company stock worth $3,496,556. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Hilliard Lyons raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

